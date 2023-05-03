10
Resolution 18 of 04/24/2023 – Authorization of expenditure for the school transport service relating to the Higher Secondary Schools of Riccione – January/March 2023 quarter – 2022/2023 school year – Ministry of Internal Affairs
Resolution detail:
Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body
See also [Opportunity mining]Eight departments promote the construction of cold chain logistics facilities for storage and preservation of agricultural products and accelerate the completion of cold chain logistics shortcomings in the production area_Oriental Fortune Network