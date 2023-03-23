Business Resolution 19 of 03/13/2023 – Contribution for the ”Castellaccio Vibra Musica” event by admin March 23, 2023 March 23, 2023 5 REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO Resolution detail: Resolution no. 19 of 13/03/2023 – Contribution for the event ”Castellaccio Vibra Musica” © Copyright 2023 Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Castle Councils Parva Domus – Freedom Square 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Japan trade balance: December export and import trends 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Prizes for doctors in the trenches, flat taxes and higher rates for those who make up waiting lists next post Paris strike, what’s happening in France: today’s news You may also like Today’s Stock Exchanges, March 23rd. Powell dampens the... March 23, 2023 The British pound is expected to continue to... March 23, 2023 Tesla: Bonds no longer classified as “junk”. March 23, 2023 Turkey’s central bank won’t lower interest rates again... March 23, 2023 Bills, bonus from April 1st we change the... March 23, 2023 The recovery of Macau tourism continues to improve,... March 23, 2023 Top fund managers: My top tips for success... March 23, 2023 Senegal: Italy at the forefront of cooperation in... March 23, 2023 Gasag wants to lower prices – but customers... March 23, 2023 Pd, Schlein sees Sanchez and Marin in the... March 23, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.