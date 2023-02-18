11
Resolution 19 of 06/02/2023 – Adjustment of the allocation on the chapters in transfer items relating to the devolution to the ISS of the proceeds deriving from the sale of the coin and the ”Pro ISS” stamp and related expenditure authorization – Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs
Resolution detail:
Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body
See also Yuanguang | Tencent has invested over 10 billion in 5 rounds and 6 years in a row, and it has sprinted "first share of fresh food e-commerce" every day_Fulfillment