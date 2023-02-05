Business Resolution 2 of 02/01/2023 – Approval of the functions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Chile to the Republic of San Marino to HE Ennio Augusto Vivaldi Vjar by admin February 5, 2023 February 5, 2023 Resolution detail: Resolution no. 2 of 02/01/2023 – Approval of the functions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Chile to the Republic of San Marino to HE Ennio Augusto Vivaldi Vjar Copyright 2023Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Giunta di Castello Parva Domus – Freedom Square 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Dacia Duster, the Extreme version of the democratic suv arrives 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Children’s shoes not allowed in Italy by USMAF NAPLES next post Tiziano Ferro – The world is ours among the most given CDs You may also like Boldrini attacks Meloni but makes a mistake. That... February 5, 2023 How mortgage rates change after the latest increases... February 5, 2023 Post-Ukraine economy, China and green funds: Europe at... February 5, 2023 The Stock Exchanges are hoping for the “dove”... February 5, 2023 Italians like investing like Bill Gates in agricultural... February 5, 2023 Meloni: “Italy isolated? We are not ridiculous, it... February 5, 2023 Tax authorities, 2.6 million letters in 2023. Hard... February 5, 2023 Acea, are the accusations of misogyny against Palermo... February 5, 2023 The untouchables, the electoral pool of the government... February 5, 2023 Resolution 96 of 12/29/2022 – Adoption of the... February 5, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.