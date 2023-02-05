Home Business Resolution 2 of 02/01/2023 – Approval of the functions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Chile to the Republic of San Marino to HE Ennio Augusto Vivaldi Vjar
Business

Resolution 2 of 02/01/2023 – Approval of the functions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Chile to the Republic of San Marino to HE Ennio Augusto Vivaldi Vjar

by admin

Resolution detail:

Resolution no. 2 of 02/01/2023 – Approval of the functions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Chile to the Republic of San Marino to HE Ennio Augusto Vivaldi Vjar



