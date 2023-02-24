Business Resolution 21 of 02/20/2023 – Position Director of the Oncology UOC – Hospital Department Dr. Mario Nicolini by admin February 24, 2023 February 24, 2023 11 REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO Resolution detail: Resolution no. 21 dated 02/20/2023 – Director of the UOC Oncology – Hospital Department Dr. Mario Nicolini © Copyright 2023 Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Castle Councils Parva Domus – Freedom Square 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Downstream demand supports rising prices of lithium battery raw materials 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post how to activate the metabolism – breaking latest news next post F1 tests like Red Bull, Ferrari is there, Mercedes struggles. And what Alonso! You may also like Minister Sangiuliano chooses Mogol as “counselor for culture” February 24, 2023 Ericsson, an avalanche of layoffs on the way:... February 24, 2023 Appointments, the League is back to talking about... February 24, 2023 Paris Hilton presents her son on social media.... February 24, 2023 Wall Street, post-inflation anxiety unleashes PCE: fear of... February 24, 2023 Wall Street slows down Europe and Piazza Affari... February 24, 2023 Quality of work: young people and women pay... February 24, 2023 Smart working has not taken off: only 14.9%... February 24, 2023 Game graphics card inventory cleared without price reduction!... February 24, 2023 “Many jobs on yachts, but young people don’t... February 24, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.