Business Resolution 21 of 04/11/2023 – Adoption of the National Strategy for Sustainable Development

REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO

Resolution detail:
Resolution no. 21 of 11/04/2023 – Adoption of the National Strategy for Sustainable Development

© Copyright 2023 Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Castle Councils
Parva Domus – Freedom Square
47890 – San Marino
Tel 0549 882425
Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39