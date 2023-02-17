Home Business Resolution 21 of 06/02/2023 – Authorization of expenditure for 2023 reimbursement to Poste San Marino SpA for tariff reductions
Resolution 21 of 06/02/2023 – Authorization of expenditure for 2023 reimbursement to Poste San Marino SpA for tariff reductions

Resolution detail:

Resolution no. 21 dated 06/02/2023 – Expenditure authorization for 2023 reimbursement to Poste San Marino SpA for tariff reductions


