Home » Resolution 21 of 06/21/2023 – Opinion for modification of the collaboration agreement with Dr. Paola Maltoni
Business

Resolution 21 of 06/21/2023 – Opinion for modification of the collaboration agreement with Dr. Paola Maltoni

by admin

REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO

Resolution detail:

Resolution no. 21 dated 21/06/2023 – Opinion for modification of the collaboration agreement with Dr. Paola Maltoni


© Copyright 2023 Ministry of Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Governments of Castello Parva Domus – Piazza della Libertà 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39

See also  LoongArch architecture represents Loongson to join the Huawei Euler openEuler open source community-Huawei Huawei

You may also like

NYMEX crude oil price looks at $66.84 Provider...

EVG advises on 24-hour warning strike – Bahn...

Pirelli: possible return of Francesco Tanzi after farewell...

People – Madonna taken to hospital for ‘serious...

Tour operators are asking for solutions against the...

̫Źɷݹ˾A(00019)̫Źɷݹ˾B(00087)39ԪSwire Pacific Holdings Inc.ȫѷйɱ_ƾƵ_֤ȯ֮

Aida, Mein Schiff or Hurtigruten – cruise fleets...

Visibilia, Santanchè “released” by the spokesperson: Nicoletta Santucci...

The year-on-year decline in the profits of industrial...

Putin’s “USSR” alliance is reducing Europe’s sanctions to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy