Home » Resolution 22 of 04/11/2023 – Proposal of agreement for the experimental reorganization of the work of roadmen and hiring of salaried workers
Business

Resolution 22 of 04/11/2023 – Proposal of agreement for the experimental reorganization of the work of roadmen and hiring of salaried workers

by admin

Resolution detail:

Resolution no. 22 of 11/04/2023 – Proposal of agreement for the experimental reorganization of the work of roadmen and hiring of salaried workers


See also  Barilla: strategic agreement with Algida in the ice cream sector

You may also like

Private leasing under 100 euros: The 4 cheapest...

Enel, from the list of funds to the...

Lease Cupra Formentor privately: 3 savings offers that...

Pensions increases in May: richer checks for pensioners!

Lease an e-car for less than 200 euros:...

Tesla raises the prices of two models in...

Tesla autopilot: the court apparently dismisses the first...

What is Pnrr and how does it work?

Here Putin’s army receives new tanks for the...

Scalable Capital: Now there is up to 2500...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy