Resolution 22 of 06/21/2023 – Authorization to carry out an expansion of NOVA CLINIC SRL (COE 27160)

REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO
Resolution detail:
Resolution no. 22 of 06/21/2023 – Authorization for the construction of the extension of NOVA CLINIC SRL (COE 27160)
