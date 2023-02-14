16
Resolution 23 of 06/02/2023 – Authorization for 2023 expenditure in favor of Poste San Marino SpA for the management of philatelic and numismatic services and for the remuneration of postal services – Ministry of Internal Affairs
Resolution detail:
Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body
