Resolution 23 of 06/21/2023 – Opinion for activation of the collaboration agreement with Dr. Maria Angelica Passaniti

REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO
Resolution detail:
Resolution no. 23 of 06/21/2023 – Opinion for the activation of the collaboration agreement with Dr. Maria Angelica Passaniti
