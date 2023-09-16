Resolution 23 of 09/14/2023 – Acknowledging the update of statistical data for the mid-term review of the 2030 Agenda

0
REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO
Resolution detail:
Resolution no. 23 of 09/14/2023 – Acknowledging the update of statistical data for the mid-term review of the 2030 Agenda
