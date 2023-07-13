Home » Resolution 24 of 07/10/2023 – Transfer of registered privilege in favor of the Most Excellent Chamber
Business

Resolution 24 of 07/10/2023 – Transfer of registered privilege in favor of the Most Excellent Chamber

by admin

REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO

Resolution detail:

Resolution no. 24 of 10/07/2023 – Transfer of registered privilege in favor of the Most Excellent Chamber


© Copyright 2023 Ministry of Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Governments of Castello Parva Domus – Piazza della Libertà 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39

See also  Shut down constantly, the meter will also go!It is necessary to prevent the hidden waste of standby energy consumption-News Center-Northern Network

You may also like

E-bikes: Hyped startup Vanmoof in dire financial straits

Nature law, Adinolfi (League): “Serious blow to agriculture”....

Accelerating the Deep Integration of Technology, Industry, and...

Football, Arab fund PIF is targeting another European...

Why is inflation falling faster in the US...

The Surge of the Peruvian Sol: Factors Behind...

Kawasaki: two new Ninjas and two enduro models...

Flexible pension models – Largest pension fund attracts...

Lube invests 44 million for growth abroad, thanks...

Sweden Supreme Court against extradition of two Turks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy