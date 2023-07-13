Resolution 24 of 07/10/2023 – Transfer of registered privilege in favor of the Most Excellent Chamber

21
REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO
Resolution detail:
Resolution no. 24 of 10/07/2023 – Transfer of registered privilege in favor of the Most Excellent Chamber
© Copyright 2023 Ministry of Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Governments of Castello Parva Domus – Piazza della Libertà 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39
See also Shut down constantly, the meter will also go!It is necessary to prevent the hidden waste of standby energy consumption-News Center-Northern Network