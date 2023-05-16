Business Resolution 24 of 08/05/2023 – Opinion for the modification of the collaboration assignment under the agreement with Prof. Umberto Nizzoli by admin May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 26 REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO Resolution detail: Resolution no. 24 of 08/05/2023 – Opinion for modification of the collaboration assignment under the agreement with Prof. Umberto Nizzoli © Copyright 2023 Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Castle Councils Parva Domus – Freedom Square 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Confindustria throws out the president of Federlegno Feltrin. Inside 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Nails, an important index of our state of health: 5 signs that should not be underestimated next post News Udinese – Perez speaks: “This has been a positive season” You may also like Kozlovs (European Court of Auditors): “The war against... May 17, 2023 Finished Superbonus effect: first drop in consumption for... May 17, 2023 National Development and Reform Commission: In April, the... May 17, 2023 Prices Fall: Four charts show that inflation is... May 17, 2023 Daniele Franco could lead the European Investment Bank May 17, 2023 Expansion of the power grid necessary for the... May 17, 2023 Nori for the top of the INPS, Meloni... May 17, 2023 Baidu Releases 2023 Q1 Financial Report, Xiaodu Consecutively... May 17, 2023 Wefox: Digital insurer receives 50 million euros from... May 17, 2023 Piazza Affari in decline, in the crosshairs the... May 17, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.