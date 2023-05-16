Home » Resolution 24 of 08/05/2023 – Opinion for the modification of the collaboration assignment under the agreement with Prof. Umberto Nizzoli
Business

Resolution 24 of 08/05/2023 – Opinion for the modification of the collaboration assignment under the agreement with Prof. Umberto Nizzoli

by admin

Resolution detail:

Resolution no. 24 of 08/05/2023 – Opinion for modification of the collaboration assignment under the agreement with Prof. Umberto Nizzoli


See also  Confindustria throws out the president of Federlegno Feltrin. Inside

You may also like

Kozlovs (European Court of Auditors): “The war against...

Finished Superbonus effect: first drop in consumption for...

National Development and Reform Commission: In April, the...

Prices Fall: Four charts show that inflation is...

Daniele Franco could lead the European Investment Bank

Expansion of the power grid necessary for the...

Nori for the top of the INPS, Meloni...

Baidu Releases 2023 Q1 Financial Report, Xiaodu Consecutively...

Wefox: Digital insurer receives 50 million euros from...

Piazza Affari in decline, in the crosshairs the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy