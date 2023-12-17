Resolution 25 of 05/12/2023 – Adoption of the project ”Placement of plaque commemorating the bombing of 26 June 1944 – City of San Marino”

4
Resolution detail:
Resolution no. 25 of 05/12/2023 – Adoption of the project ”Placement of plaque commemorating the bombing of 26 June 1944 – City of San Marino”
