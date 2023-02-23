Home Business Resolution 26 of 02/15/2023 – Establishment of the International Scientific Technical Committee at the Social Security Institute
Business

Resolution 26 of 02/15/2023 – Establishment of the International Scientific Technical Committee at the Social Security Institute

by admin

Resolution detail:

Resolution no. 26 of 02/15/2023 – Establishment of the International Scientific Technical Committee at the Social Security Institute


See also  Volkswagen ID.Buzz, Moia will be the first to use it in an autonomous driving version

You may also like

Rete Tim, table underway between Cdp, Kkr and...

AudiPress, newspaper readers grow (+7.1%). But only digital

Sunak like Johnson, one partying and one shopping....

US labor market: claims for unemployment benefits at...

Commodities: Global X explains why to invest

Audio-video, Confindustria Bergamo chooses Jabra – Il Sole...

Florence, the increase in the tourist tax alarms...

Resolution 27 of 02/15/2023 – Establishment of the...

Companies, from the CDM ok to the incentive...

Crt Foundation, a third candidate appears in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy