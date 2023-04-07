Business Resolution 26 of 03/27/2023 – Establishment of the Working Group for the adoption of a draft law on medically assisted procreation by admin April 7, 2023 April 7, 2023 9 REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO Resolution detail: Resolution no. 26 of 03/27/2023 – Establishment of the Working Group for the adoption of a draft law on medically assisted procreation © Copyright 2023 Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Castle Councils Parva Domus – Freedom Square 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Bini Smaghi: "Investment banks and markets, Europe raises the challenge to the US" 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post “High-tech Automobile Valley” settles in Tanjung Malim Zheng Likang: Geely invests 30 billion- KiniTV next post “In France, young people can make the difference to the success of the strike. They contest the system and the idea of working all their lives. And on the climate they know that there is no more time” You may also like ECB, the crypto sector needs solid regulations April 7, 2023 “Have to reinvent location D. Otherwise we will... April 7, 2023 Leonardo and Siemens, alliance for information security April 7, 2023 Vatican – News: Catholics celebrate the Stations of... April 7, 2023 The heating revolution: The new heat pump models... April 7, 2023 Investopia, the Davos of the Middle East in... April 7, 2023 Health – RKI reports 2412 new corona infections... April 7, 2023 Berlusconi, diagnosed with “chronic” leukemia. Good reaction to... April 7, 2023 A total of nearly 5,000 wells have been... April 7, 2023 Heating ban: Municipalities criticize traffic light plans as... April 7, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.