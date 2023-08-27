Resolution 27 of 08/22/2023 – Adoption of the Delegated Decree ”Issue of four postal series called ’50th Council of San Marino Citizens residing abroad’, ’15th anniversary of diplomatic relations between San Marino and Mexico’, ‘Botanica Mirabilis ‘ and ’40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between San Marino and the European Union’ ” – Ministry of Internal Affairs

