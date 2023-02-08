Business Resolution 28 of 02/01/2023 – Waiver of the exercise of the pre-emption right – Artwork entitled ”Banistas” by the artist Jos Carlos Ledda – La Maison de la Petite Sara Srl by admin February 8, 2023 February 8, 2023 9 Resolution detail: Resolution no. 28 of 02/01/2023 – Waiver of the exercise of the right of first refusal – Artwork entitled ”Banistas” by the artist Jos Carlos Ledda – La Maison de la Petite Sara Srl Copyright 2023Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Giunta di Castello Parva Domus – Freedom Square 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Professional training, warning of operators: "Goal is at risk if there is no system" 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post ADUC – Health – Article next post The municipality: the first government cell in the area You may also like Asia Pacific Financial Investment (08193) released the results... February 8, 2023 Digital payments, from tourism to cryptocurrencies: it will... February 8, 2023 Ideal L7 is officially launched at a price... February 8, 2023 Milleproroghe, the Municipalities have more time to decide... February 8, 2023 Ferragni makes the sermon, Blanco smashes everything and... February 8, 2023 Renhe Technology (08140) released its interim results and... February 8, 2023 Zoom, it’s time for big cuts: the platform... February 8, 2023 PAC ING, Is it worth it? Opinions and... February 8, 2023 The five-seater new flagship of the family –... February 8, 2023 more internal politics than Russia and China February 8, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.