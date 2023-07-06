Resolution 29 of 06/21/2023 – Waiver of the exercise of the pre-emption right (Map sheet 29 parcel n. 176 sub. 2 in part)

6
REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO
Resolution detail:
Resolution no. 29 of 06/21/2023 – Waiver of the exercise of the pre-emption right (Map sheet 29 parcel n. 176 sub. 2 in part)
