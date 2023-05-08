4
Resolution 30 of 02/05/2023 – Partial amendment of resolution no. 56 of 21 March 2023 ”Contribution for the realization of the ”San Marino Aerospace” event in favor of the company TITANO AEROSPACE INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGIES SRL briefly TAIT SRL” – Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs
Resolution detail:
Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body
See also Italy's GDP grows by 0.5%, Germany remains at a standstill. Meloni: "Encourage yourself to do more". Giorgetti: here are the facts, ambition pays off