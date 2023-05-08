Home » Resolution 30 of 02/05/2023 – Partial amendment of resolution no. 56 of 21 March 2023 ”Contribution for the realization of the ”San Marino Aerospace” event in favor of the company TITANO AEROSPACE INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGIES SRL briefly TAIT SRL”
Business

Resolution 30 of 02/05/2023 – Partial amendment of resolution no. 56 of 21 March 2023 ”Contribution for the realization of the ”San Marino Aerospace” event in favor of the company TITANO AEROSPACE INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGIES SRL briefly TAIT SRL”

by admin
Resolution 30 of 02/05/2023 – Partial amendment of resolution no. 56 of 21 March 2023 ”Contribution for the realization of the ”San Marino Aerospace” event in favor of the company TITANO AEROSPACE INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGIES SRL briefly TAIT SRL” – Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs

Resolution detail:


Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body

See also  Italy's GDP grows by 0.5%, Germany remains at a standstill. Meloni: "Encourage yourself to do more". Giorgetti: here are the facts, ambition pays off

You may also like

The Nemesis launches its NEMS cryptocurrency on Cryptosmart

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei...

Resolution 15 of 02/05/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

European funds, 20 billion at risk. And it’s...

Conversely, a 10 million round to support digital...

Rai after Fuortes. Sergio waiting for Rossi in...

Morocco: over 300,000 families so far supported by...

Smemoranda, 40 million red and taboo layoffs: the...

Because presidentialism is a good thing for Italy:...

Italian international missions: not only the Mediterranean

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy