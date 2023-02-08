Business Resolution 33 of 01/02/2023 – Opinion for modification of the collaboration assignment with Dr. Tiziano Bugli by admin February 8, 2023 February 8, 2023 10 REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO Resolution detail: Resolution no. 33 of 02/01/2023 – Opinion for modification of the collaboration assignment with Dr. Tiziano Bugli © Copyright 2023 Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Castle Councils Parva Domus – Freedom Square 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Sporty and technological: the third generation of the Audi RS3 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Aggressive advertising and fake news: WHO against manufacturers of infant formula next post Zaniolo, signings with Galatasaray in progress. Roma will receive 15 million plus 7 in bonuses, it will be official soon You may also like Tx Logistik (FS) increases the number of trains... February 8, 2023 Powell Prepares for ‘Protracted War’ Against Inflation as... February 8, 2023 Fruit and vegetables, war and price increases have... February 8, 2023 Ita, the government suspends mediation on wages. “Company... February 8, 2023 Perovskite batteries have attracted attention and listed companies... February 8, 2023 Bertone (Acqua Sant’Anna): Ready to expand in America February 8, 2023 He Xiaobing: At the moment of golden decision,... February 8, 2023 Government, reshuffle after the elections. Two ministers risk... February 8, 2023 Credem shines in the EU ranking: it is... February 8, 2023 BTP Italia March 2023 indexed to Inflation: Should... February 8, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.