Business Resolution 35 of 03/21/2023 – Opinion for a collaboration agreement with Dr. Letizia Ghiotti by admin March 28, 2023 March 28, 2023 4 REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO Resolution detail: Resolution no. 35 dated 21/03/2023 – Opinion for a collaboration agreement with Dr. Letizia Ghiotti © Copyright 2023 Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Castle Councils Parva Domus – Freedom Square 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, the sports version of the American electric SUV arrives in Italy 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post The 60 euro transport bonus for trains and buses is underway: here’s who is entitled to it. Operational in a month next post Sergej praises Vanja Milinković-Savic | Sport You may also like The Stock Exchanges of today 28 March. Tension... March 28, 2023 Bureau of Finance: Finance and finance continue to... March 28, 2023 Migros achieves more sales and less profit March 28, 2023 After a rescue package: report relieves Axpo management March 28, 2023 Tim, Cdp ready to raise the offer. The... March 28, 2023 Bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank was acquired and the... March 28, 2023 Employees keep fighting for more wages March 28, 2023 Qatargate, the secret network between Erdogan and the... March 28, 2023 Post-expansion: Weko refrains from investigation March 28, 2023 AT1, what are the financial products that have... March 28, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.