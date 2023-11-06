Home » Resolution 36 of 24/10/2023 – Authorization of expenditure for compensation for the Guarantor Committee – article 28, paragraph 7, of Law no. 59 of 9 May 2016 – year 2023 quota Excellent Chamber and quota employers’ associations and trade unions
Business

Resolution 36 of 24/10/2023 – Authorization of expenditure for compensation for the Guarantor Committee – article 28, paragraph 7, of Law no. 59 of 9 May 2016 – year 2023 quota Excellent Chamber and quota employers’ associations and trade unions

by admin

Resolution 36 of 24/10/2023 – Authorization of expenditure for compensation for the Guarantor Committee – article 28, paragraph 7, of Law no. 59 of 9 May 2016 – year 2023 quota Excellent Chamber and quota of employers’ associations and trade union organizations – Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs

Resolution detail:


Resolution awaiting decision of the supervisory body

See also  A-share companies intensively inquired about the underwriting capacity of the insurance company's director and liability insurance company to be tested

You may also like

Advancing Interest Rate Marketization: Achievements and Priorities

Traveling and Change: The Impact of Exploring the...

Tim, Giorgetti: “Shareholders have rights, but that’s the...

write a title for this article Share to...

Why turbulence on the stock market does not...

Africa: with the Mattei Plan, Italy is committed...

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po Addresses Limitations on...

Gas storage level 100.03 percent – ​​these risks...

Premiership, Santalucia (ANM): “Weakening Colle and independence of...

Netizens Lament Offline Computer Store Scams: Why Didn’t...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy