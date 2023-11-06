Resolution 36 of 24/10/2023 – Authorization of expenditure for compensation for the Guarantor Committee – article 28, paragraph 7, of Law no. 59 of 9 May 2016 – year 2023 quota Excellent Chamber and quota employers’ associations and trade unions

0
Resolution 36 of 24/10/2023 – Authorization of expenditure for compensation for the Guarantor Committee – article 28, paragraph 7, of Law no. 59 of 9 May 2016 – year 2023 quota Excellent Chamber and quota of employers’ associations and trade union organizations – Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs
Resolution detail:
Resolution awaiting decision of the supervisory body
See also A-share companies intensively inquired about the underwriting capacity of the insurance company's director and liability insurance company to be tested