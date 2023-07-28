Home » Resolution 37 of 07/18/2023 – Adoption of the project for the reconstruction of a retaining wall bordering a portion of the public roads on Map Sheet 44, (nursery school garden), Murata
Business

Resolution 37 of 07/18/2023 – Adoption of the project for the reconstruction of a retaining wall bordering a portion of the public roads on Map Sheet 44, (nursery school garden), Murata

by admin

Resolution detail:

Resolution no. 37 of 07/18/2023 – Adoption of the project for the reconstruction of a retaining wall bordering a portion of the public roads of Map Sheet 44, (nursery school garden), Murata



Copyright 2023Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Governments of Castello Parva Domus – Piazza della Libert 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39

See also  Lega, the Sallusti-Fedriga case breaks out. Salvini did not know. But there is discontent...

You may also like

Bought a vintage caravan for 640 euros and...

Meloni, Biden and the US, what can Italy...

BASF drives austerity program after profit slump

Zaza Pizza 2: A Taste of Cuba Expands...

Africa: Russia, relations in a climate of renewed...

Overnight and fixed-term deposits: Does your bank pay...

Verdi, hard times for Angelo Bonelli. The frond...

Between recession and new measurement of prosperity

Huawei to Release Hongmeng 4 with Deep Integration...

Inflation, the second wave is coming

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy