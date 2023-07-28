Resolution 37 of 07/18/2023 – Adoption of the project for the reconstruction of a retaining wall bordering a portion of the public roads on Map Sheet 44, (nursery school garden), Murata

0
Resolution detail:
Resolution no. 37 of 07/18/2023 – Adoption of the project for the reconstruction of a retaining wall bordering a portion of the public roads of Map Sheet 44, (nursery school garden), Murata
Copyright 2023Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Governments of Castello Parva Domus – Piazza della Libert 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39
See also Lega, the Sallusti-Fedriga case breaks out. Salvini did not know. But there is discontent...