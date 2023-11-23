Resolution 38 of 07/11/2023 – Continuation of PHASE 3 of the ”SAFE ROADS” Project – Design of the roundabout intersections in Acquaviva in Via Rivo Fontanelle, Via Nitella and Via Ugolino di Giovanni Damoli, Acquaviva and in Domagnano in Via XXV Marzo and Via Ornera and consequent closure of the crossing/connection from Via Francesco Flora to Via XXV Marzo – Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs

