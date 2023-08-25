Resolution 4 of 08/22/2023 – Issue of an internal competition notice for 4 posts of Brigadier in the Gendarmerie Corps

0
REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO
Resolution detail:
Resolution no. 4 dated 22/08/2023 – Issue of an internal competition notice for 4 posts of Brigadier in the Gendarmerie Corps
