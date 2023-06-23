Resolution 42 dated 12/06/2023 – Proposal to appoint member of the Board of Statutory Auditors COOPERATIVA AGRICOLA LATTE SANMARINESE SCARL

10
REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO
Resolution detail:
Resolution no. 42 of 12/06/2023 – Proposal to appoint member of the Board of Statutory Auditors COOPERATIVA AGRICOLA LATTE SANMARINESE SCARL
