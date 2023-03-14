4
Resolution 43 of 06/03/2023 – Opinion for disciplinary integration of the professional assignment conferred on the Arch. Sergio Casadei for the drafting of the definitive project of the restoration and functional adaptation of the Titano Theater – for the drafting of the executive projects relating to the extraordinary maintenance of the roof covering and for the cleaning, restoration and replacement of the fixtures of the external stone facades, as well as for the drafting of the variant procedure AUT-1782 during construction of the Titano Theater – San Marino City – Ministry of Internal Affairs
