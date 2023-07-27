Resolution 44 of 07/18/2023 – Authorization for the transport of goods on behalf of third parties in favor of the joint-stock company ERCOLANI TRASPORTI SPA” COE 3009

0
Resolution detail:
Resolution no. 44 dated 18/07/2023 – Authorization to transport goods on behalf of third parties in favor of the joint-stock company ERCOLANI TRASPORTI SPA” COE 3009
Copyright 2023Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Governments of Castello Parva Domus – Piazza della Libert 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39
See also Longquan Shares: The controlling shareholder Jianhua Consulting agreed to transfer about 73.9 million shares to complete the transfer_Oriental Fortune Net