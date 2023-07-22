Home » Resolution 46 of 07/18/2023 – Appointment of members of the State Examination Commission for qualification to the profession of Lawyer and Notary
Business

Resolution 46 of 07/18/2023 – Appointment of members of the State Examination Commission for qualification to the profession of Lawyer and Notary

by admin

REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO

Resolution detail:

Resolution no. 46 of 18/07/2023 – Appointment of members of the State Examination Commission for qualification to the profession of Lawyer and Notary


© Copyright 2023 Ministry of Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Governments of Castello Parva Domus – Piazza della Libertà 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39

See also  Guohai Strategy: In March, the market has structural opportunities and growth is expected to usher in a rebound – yqqlm

You may also like

Analyst: There’s only one reason to buy Tesla...

Price basket, Mascarino (Federal food): “Collaborate”

Friedhelm Loh exhibits 150 vintage and racing cars

Cesena, Bonaccini reunites his team. Delrio: “Schlein? If...

Audi and Porsche: Zoff because of new battery...

From Zuma in Mykonos to Fendi beach: everyone...

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Leasing: The best deal for...

The Dollar Hits 8.5 Year Low as Peso...

Fashion week, vulgarity on the catwalk: this is...

Complaints about the shortage of skilled workers are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy