Resolution 48 of 06/12/2023 – Implementing provisions of the ”Memorandum of Understanding between the Secretariat of State for Industry, Crafts and Commerce and Amazon Web Services, EMEA SARL – AWS” and revocation of previous resolutions n .16 of 7 February 2022, n.36 of 3 October 2022, n.126 of 29 December 2022, n.25 of 11 April 2023 and n.40 of 8 May 2023 – Ministry of Internal Affairs

