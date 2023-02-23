Home Business Resolution 50 of 01/23/2023 – Taking over the concession in use of portion of land owned by the Most Excellent Chamber by the ladies Stefania Marzi and Sonia Marzi
Business

Resolution 50 of 01/23/2023 – Taking over the concession in use of portion of land owned by the Most Excellent Chamber by the ladies Stefania Marzi and Sonia Marzi

by admin

Resolution detail:

Resolution no. 50 of 01/23/2023 – Takeover of the concession in use of portion of land owned by the Most Excellent Chamber by the ladies Stefania Marzi and Sonia Marzi



See also  Trenitalia lands in Spain with Iryo

You may also like

The new energy communities are coming to halve...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, February 23rd. Europe seeks recovery,...

Eni weak on the stock exchange, announces 5.4...

A2A, 2022 results above expectations support the title

Cricket and the white balloon to the Chinese...

Hong Kong stock market closes: Kechuang Industrial Plunges...

“This time I really have to go to...

Eni doubles profits in 2022. Descalzi: “Free from...

Lvmh, the Cipriani hotel keeps its name: peace...

Carta Tasca BCC Rechargeable: Opinions on the Prepaid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy