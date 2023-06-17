Business Resolution 51 of 05/22/2023 – Waiver of the exercise of the pre-emption right – Artwork ”Cretto” by A. Burri by admin June 17, 2023 June 17, 2023 10 REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO Resolution detail: Resolution no. 51 of 22/05/2023 – Waiver of the exercise of the pre-emption right – Artwork ”Cretto” by A. Burri © Copyright 2023 Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Castle Councils Parva Domus – Freedom Square 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Fineco: Foti heralds a still growing end of the year, no M&A 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post landed with a punch in the face / THE VIDEO SHOCK next post Marta Movidas dedicates “Rosquilla de Cinnamon” to her dog Tomi You may also like Qin Weiguo led a team to Shenzhen for... June 17, 2023 Forza Italia is now at 10% (emotional effect).... June 17, 2023 Germany keeps open export guarantees for China June 17, 2023 Bank of Italy: inflation slows down thanks to... June 17, 2023 To meet the summer peak, multiple departments take... June 17, 2023 Building a house: how a 29-year-old realizes her... June 17, 2023 Ex Ilva, the mayor of Taranto: there is... June 17, 2023 Emilia Fester and Emily Vontz belong to Gen... June 17, 2023 Obsession, ambition for independence, class conflict. What’s Behind... June 17, 2023 JD Industry delivered 600,000 welding studs and became... June 17, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.