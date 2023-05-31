5
Resolution 56 of 05/22/2023 – Authorization of expenditure for the payment of the annual installment in favor of TRUST SUMS as a result of the agreement between the Most Excellent Chamber and – Ministry of Internal Affairs
Resolution detail:
Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body
See also Zhou Yanfang, deputy to the National People's Congress: There are still challenges for insurance capital to participate in green investment, and it is recommended to introduce incentive measures.