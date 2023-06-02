Resolution 6 of 02/05/2023 – Integration of previous resolution n.50 of 15 February 2023 and acknowledgment of the Memorandum of Understanding for the organization of the UNWTO European Conference on Accessible Tourism and mandate to sign it

5
Resolution 6 of 02/05/2023 – Integration of previous resolution n.50 of 15 February 2023 and acknowledgment of the Memorandum of Understanding for the organization of the UNWTO European Conference on Accessible Tourism and mandate to sign the same – Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs
Resolution detail:
Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body
