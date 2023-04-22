Business Resolution 6 of 04/17/2023 – Approval of the functions of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guatemala to the Republic of San Marino to HE Olga Mara Prez Tuna by admin April 22, 2023 April 22, 2023 11 Resolution detail: Resolution no. 6 of 04/17/2023 – Approval of the functions of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to the Republic of San Marino to HE Olga Mara Prez Tuna Copyright 2023Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Giunta di Castello Parva Domus – Freedom Square 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Caltagirone and Del Vecchio in the war of the lists: here is the plan for Generali 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post The enlarged meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and the meeting of the Municipal Safety Committee_Dalian News_Dalian Tianjian.com next post Aifa turning point, the free birth control pill approved You may also like AeroItalia closes in profit already from the first... April 22, 2023 Home office workers haven’t opened laptops in a... April 22, 2023 Migrants, activists against Minister Piantedosi march in Naples.... April 22, 2023 Geopolitics: That’s how tough the fight for the... April 22, 2023 Mps, Widiba grain: Bank of Italy inspectors fear... April 22, 2023 S&P confirms Italy’s rating and outlook: “Meloni government... April 22, 2023 Real estate: Danger in building materials – these... April 22, 2023 BlackRock: Fink cede il 7% per $25 mln April 22, 2023 CDU tax concept: Vice Linnemann wants “fresh air”... April 22, 2023 Dear life, one Italian out of 4 declares... April 22, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.