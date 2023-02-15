10
Resolution 60 of 01/16/2023 – Conferment of professional assignment to Prof. Giulio Ferrari for the study and drafting of the experimental project on the use of quality compost in the organic cultivation of horticultural plant species – Ministry of Internal Affairs
Resolution detail:
Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body
See also Jia Yueting regains control! The FF board of directors was successfully restructured and received 100 million US dollars in financing, and the delivery of FF 91 was postponed again |