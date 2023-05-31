Business Resolution 62 of 05/22/2023 – Extension of the term for completion of GADSPA material storage works pursuant to resolution no. 38 of 29 June 2022 by admin May 31, 2023 May 31, 2023 9 Resolution detail: Resolution no. 62 of 22/05/2023 – Extension of the term for completion of works for depositing materials of the GADSPA company pursuant to resolution no. 38 of 29 June 2022 Copyright 2023Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Giunta di Castello Parva Domus – Freedom Square 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Bper sinks to -5%, KO also Unicredit. Unipol move on Sondrio disrupts risk banks 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Covid born in the laboratory? Chinese scientist discovers cards next post Udinese – The referee decides for the last match / Match entrusted to Guida You may also like Hedge fund manager explains why the stock market... May 31, 2023 Steel, Ex Ilva: Mittal and the Italian State... May 31, 2023 Level of two years ago – Why the... May 31, 2023 Electric car, EU-US agreement for charging standards May 31, 2023 German inflation rate falls to 6.1 percent May 31, 2023 Genshin Impact producers challenge Tencent. It’s war in... May 31, 2023 Gerd Kommer: These are the most important tips... May 31, 2023 Beiqi Leichi New Energy Commercial Vehicles, which are... May 31, 2023 Engie: solar energy and agricultural production, the largest... May 31, 2023 That’s how much people earn with high school... May 31, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.