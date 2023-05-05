5
Resolution 8 of 02/05/2023 – Adoption of the final ranking of the public competition announcement (n.10/2022/CP) for qualifications and exams for the definitive coverage of role profiles (PDR) of Accounting Specialist Operator (OPSPCONT) in the field accountant, with first assignment to the Enlarged Public Sector without specific identification of the assignment Unit/Organizational Section – Ministry of Internal Affairs
Resolution detail:
Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body