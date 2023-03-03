Business Resolution 8 of 02/27/2023 – Termination of the office of Mr. Daniele D. Bodini as Ambassador of the Republic of San Marino at disposal by admin March 3, 2023 March 3, 2023 7 REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO Resolution detail: Resolution no. 8 of 02/27/2023 – Termination of the office of Mr. Daniele D. Bodini as Ambassador of the Republic of San Marino at disposal © Copyright 2023 Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Castle Councils Parva Domus – Freedom Square 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Ambienta sells Nactarome to Ta Associates for over 500 million 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news next post The minister and his 100,000 Whatsapps that ended up in the newspapers: this is how the “Lockdown Files” shake London You may also like Stock index futures were mixed, IF main contract... March 3, 2023 Out for Ruuky: No buyer for insolvent fintech March 3, 2023 Neither state of the Jews nor state of... March 3, 2023 The Federal Council is working on a proposal... March 3, 2023 Postal Validation: A Full Reference for 2023 March 3, 2023 Today’s horoscope March 3, 2023 sign by sign... March 3, 2023 Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index closes... March 3, 2023 German export surplus at the highest level in... March 3, 2023 Eurozone: PMI services index at 52.7 points in... March 3, 2023 Demand boom after the pandemic – Swiss flies... March 3, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.