Resolution 8 of 24/10/2023 – Adoption of Delegated Decree ”Methods and requirements for the possession and use of weapons and defense instruments supplied to members of the Corps of the Uniformed Company of Militias, of the Guard of the Great and General Council and of the Guardia di Rocca Artillery Company” – Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs

Resolution detail:





attachments: (1)

Share this: Facebook

X