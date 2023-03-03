Home Business Resolution 9 of 02/27/2023 – Concession of the ordinary residence permit for pastoral activity in favor of Sister Alessandra Montserrat Hernandez Soler
Business

Resolution 9 of 02/27/2023 – Concession of the ordinary residence permit for pastoral activity in favor of Sister Alessandra Montserrat Hernandez Soler

by admin

Resolution detail:

Resolution no. 9 of 02/27/2023 – Concession of the ordinary residence permit for pastoral activity in favor of Sister Alessandra Montserrat Hernandez Soler



See also  The Antitrust lens on shrinkflatione, the same price but lighter packs

You may also like

RTX 4080, 4070 Ti finally boarded the Steam...

Fielmann: Hundreds of jobs are to be cut...

vote postponed to a date to be set

Not enough Swissness – Matterhorn on the Toblerone...

144MB cache makes great contribution AMD Ryzen 7000X3D...

Angola: at the top of the continental ranking...

Companies face these problems

Schlein decides everything by herself, discontent among the...

Leasing a VW Golf for business: This is...

Stop polluting cars from 2035, the EU postpones...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy