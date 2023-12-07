“Responsible AI needs a global foundation”

Neural networks, a kind of replica of the human brain, analyze and evaluate the information. They rely on an internal knowledge store that contains billions of pieces of data, for example about people, places, products, and which is constantly being replenished. The software is trained to independently recognize patterns and connections down to the subtlest features and thus assign meaning to the world around it. For example, the autopilot of a self-driving car would deduce from the appearance of loud yellow stripes and orange cones that the car is approaching a construction site.

