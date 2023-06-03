Restaurant Ratings: Guests have become more critical

Only 1 star: Swiss restaurants are getting worse and worse ratings − these are the reasons Ratings are becoming more and more negative and extreme, as evidenced by the evaluation of half a million restaurant reviews. Which is the most criticized.

Swiss guests have become more demanding: negative restaurant reviews are increasing. Bild: Hispanolistic/E+

It’s a vicious circle: restaurants are desperately looking for staff. Since the job market has dried up, they have to fall back on applicants who have little experience in the industry. The guests get to feel that too. In the worst case, they feel that they are not being looked after competently and leave a negative rating on the Internet. This, in turn, damages the reputation of the restaurant and puts even more pressure on the innkeeper to recruit capable employees.