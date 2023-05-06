Home » Restaurants charge for no-shows
Business

by admin
Reserve a table and then don’t show up: restaurants are charging more and more fees because of no shows

Guest no-shows are a growing problem for innkeepers. Fees in advance, which have long been the norm when booking flights or hotels, are gradually becoming the norm in the hospitality industry.

The Sens restaurant in the Vitznauerhof on Lake Lucerne, which has been awarded two Michelin stars, has been charging no-show fees for several years and has had good experiences with it so far.

Nadia Schärli

The food is prepared, the staff briefed, the tables are set. Only the guests are missing. The bad habit of reserving a table and then not showing up without canceling is a major annoyance for restaurants. One that costs money and, according to the Gastrosuisse association, has gotten worse: “The so-called no-shows are a relevant problem for the industry.”

