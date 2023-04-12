CS almost collapsed: According to economist Lengwiler, the Federal Council, SNB and Finma did not do too badly.

Rapidly rising interest rates can cause banks to falter. That’s what happened at California’s Silicon Valley Bank in March. She had the risk of interest rate changes under control, as economist Yvan Lengwiler from the University of Basel says. “It’s a result of poor risk management.”

Well-managed banks have to make provisions, because otherwise they would not have the liquid funds if one day the interest rate environment should change and customers might demand the money back on a large scale. This is exactly what happened to Silicon Valley Bank. It has thus triggered a medium-sized bank earthquake in the USA.

Loss of confidence brought CS to its knees

At Credit Suisse, interest rate changes were not the problem, Lengwiler assures. “She has experienced so many breakdowns and bankruptcies that she has been struggling with a loss of confidence since last year.” That’s why CS ran out of money.

The Swiss National Bank SNB kept the big bank afloat for a few days with emergency liquidity. Then the Federal Council forced CS into the arms of its rival UBS.

The UBS-CS deal is probably more controversial in Switzerland than abroad.

Now Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter and National Bank boss Thomas Jordan have to answer critical questions when they meet the financial elite gathered there at the IMF in Washington. However, according to finance professor Lengwiler, Federal Councilor Keller-Sutter did not do anything badly.

You may have helped avert a major global financial crisis. “The deal is probably more controversial in Switzerland than abroad,” says Lengwiler. At any rate, the IMF in Washington should be particularly pleased that no further shock waves are currently coming from Switzerland.

World economy is growing only slowly

Even without the CS crisis, the IMF sees all sorts of problems: the world economy is only growing slowly because the central banks are fighting inflation with their high interest rates. In its Financial Stability Report, the IMF writes that the sometimes aggressive interest rate hikes would bring the weaknesses in the financial system to light mercilessly, as the example of the bank quake in the USA revealed.

Global growth of 2.8 percent

The IMF has lowered its forecast for global economic growth. According to the report, global growth will slow down to 2.8 percent this year compared to 2022 (3.4 percent). latest economic forecast of the International Monetary Fund.

Meanwhile, in Switzerland, politicians are working on publicly processing the CS shock. Economist Lengwiler, who has already criticized the SNB on other issues, is defending the SNB this time, as is the financial market regulator Finma.

Finma has been monitoring and accompanying CS very closely for a long time, as has the SNB. At most, the question arises as to whether the crisis could have been averted with earlier, “very generous liquidity support”, possibly in return for a different business strategy at CS. “But of course we don’t know that,” emphasizes Lengwiler. The debate is just beginning.

One thing is clear: With the turbulent CS rescue, Switzerland managed to avert greater damage from the international financial system. But the CS turmoil is certainly not good for the reputation of the Swiss financial center.