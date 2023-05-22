Home » Restrictions at workshop chain ATU after cyber attack
At the ATU workshop chain, customers must expect restrictions after a cyber attack on the company. As the company based in Weiden in der Oberpfalz announced on Friday, various systems have not been working at all or only to a limited extent since the attack on several servers on Thursday.

The branch operation is secured, but customers have to expect “various restrictions”. Please be patient if you have to wait longer.

The website of ATU Germany was initially unavailable on Friday. The company announced that accessibility by telephone was also affected. It is still unclear how long the IT systems of the workshop chain could be disrupted. The company said it was analyzing the attack and working on “appropriate countermeasures.”

The workshop chain ATU belongs to the French Mobivia Group and claims to operate around 550 branches in Germany and Austria. The company employs around 10,000 people and generates around one billion euros in sales per year.

