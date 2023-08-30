Results and Details of the National Lottery’s Major Draw on August 29, 2023

The National Lottery of Mexico held its 3899 edition of the Major Draw on Tuesday, August 29. If you purchased a ticket for this week, pay attention as we will now reveal the winning numbers and other important details. Share this information with your betting friends, as this raffle could change your life!

Results for Tuesday, August 29, 2023

What time is the ‘Mayor Draw’ played?

The ‘Sorteo Mayor’ of the ‘National Lottery’ is scheduled to take place this Tuesday, August 29, starting at 8:00 p.m. in Mexico (9:00 p.m. in Peru). However, please note that the results may not be available by then, so we kindly request the patience of all participants. You definitely do not want to miss out on this!

How to participate in the ‘Mayor Draw’?

If you wish to try your luck in the ‘Sorteo Mayor’, you can do so by purchasing a piece of the lottery ticket for $30. Additionally, if you want to play with a complete series (20 little pieces), it will cost you $600. Remember, the prize you receive will depend on which ticket you bought.

Major Draw: How much is the prize?

This week’s ‘Sorteo Mayor’ will award a jackpot of 21 million pesos in three series, along with a main prize of 7 million pesos in a single series. As a reminder, you can watch the live broadcast of the ‘National Lottery’ through its official YouTube channel at: [https://www.youtube.com/user/VideotecaLotenal](https://www.youtube.com/user/VideotecaLotenal).

Major Draw: What to do if I win?

According to the regulations, the winner of a prize from the National Lottery or from the Forecast draws, including the ‘Sorteo Mayor’, will have a period of up to 60 days to claim their prize. However, it is important to note that the winner will not receive the full prize amount, as a portion will be deducted by the tax authorities in accordance with the law.

